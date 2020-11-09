TAIFEX Newsletter - November 2020

Starting from November 23rd, the expiring contracts of TAIFEX’s DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Index Futures, can be traded in the after-hours trading session until 22:30 Taiwan Time (or 21:30 Taiwan Time during U.S. Daylight Saving Time), i.e., 9:30 New York Time, coinciding with the publication of the final settlement prices (Special Opening Quotations of the underlying U.S. equity indices). The extended trading hours allow traders to grab more trading opportunities and conduct timely position management.
Click here for full details.