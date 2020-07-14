Tadawul Announces The Launch Date Of The Derivatives Market

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that the launch date of the Derivatives Market will be on Sunday, 30 August 2020. This will mark the beginning of trading in the Saudi Futures 30 (SF30) Index Futures Contract, Saudi Arabia’s first exchange-traded derivatives product.
The launch of The Derivatives Market is a significant step to further advance the Saudi capital market, providing investors with a full and diversified range of investment products and services. The SF30 Index Futures Contract is based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 (MT30) Index. The SF30 will provide investors with hedging tools to more effectively manage risk and will deliver expanded opportunities to gain exposure to the Saudi capital market.