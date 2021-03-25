Tadawul And EDAA Announce The Approval Of The Amendments To The Short Selling Regulations, The Securities Borrowing And Lending Regulations, And The Exchange And Centre Procedures

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and the Securities Depository Centre Company (Edaa) announce the issuance of the Capital Market Authority’s Board resolution number (1-21-2021) Dated 10/7/1442H corresponding to 22/2/2021G and the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Board resolution number (03-2021) Dated 13/06/1442H corresponding to 26/1/2021G approving the following:
- The amended Short Selling Regulations (click here)
- The amended Securities Borrowing and Lending Regulations (click here)
- The amended Exchange and Centre Procedures (click here)
- The amended Glossary of Defined Terms Used in the Exchange Rules (click here)
The Short Selling Regulations and Securities Borrowing and Lending Regulations include amendments which allow all types of investors to conduct short selling and Securities Borrowing and Lending activities with specific conditions, in addition to amendments related to the criteria and requirements to such activities. Through these changes, the Exchange and the Edaa aims to develop consistent regulatory environment with the international best practices and that’s to provide motivating and competitive atmosphere with high reliability, thus achieving the goals and directions of Tadawul and Edaa and its visions.
It should be noted that these Rules, procedures, and the Glossary shall be effective on 12/8/1442H corresponding to 25/3/2021G.