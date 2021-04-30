SYNLAB AG New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

SYNLAB AG (ISIN: DE000A2TSL71) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €18.00. The issue price was €18.00.
The IPO was accompanied by Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Jefferies and UniCredit. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan act as designated sponsors on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.
According to its own statements, SYNLAB AG is the largest European provider of clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services. With more than 20,000 employees, the company headquartered in Munich operates in 36 countries on four continents. SYNLAB performs approximately 500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved a revenue of €2.6 billion in 2020.