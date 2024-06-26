Synechron To Acquire Adelaide-Headquartered Companies Chamonix IT And Exposé To Grow Its Digital Transformation, Engineering, AI, And Data And Analytics Capabilities In Australia - This Acquisition Extends Synechron’s Reach Across The Country, Establishing A Presence In Key Hubs And Unlocking New Industries And Clients

Synechron, a global leader in digital transformation consulting for the financial and technology sectors, is proud to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Chamonix IT Management Consulting Pty Ltd and Exposé Data Pty Ltd. Both companies are headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with additional operations in Melbourne and Brisbane and share a common goal of delivering digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and analytics expertise to clients across several key industries including government, healthcare, utilities, energy, and education. The definitive agreement with respect to the acquisition was signed on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

Chamonix IT, established in 2010, is the leading provider of digital transformation services to organizations in South Australia. With a skilled team of approximately 150 professionals, Chamonix IT has been pivotal in delivering cutting-edge solutions that address complex challenges and drive significant outcomes for enterprise-level and public sector clients. Chamonix IT’s founders established Exposé as a new company in 2016 to bring the same level of expertise, this time focused specifically on data science and engineering, data modelling and visualization, and artificial intelligence. Among the fastest-growing IT organizations in Australia, Exposé currently has a team of approximately 50 people across the country.

The two organizations will join Synechron’s core digital transformation consulting business alongside recently acquired iGreenData, which expanded Synechron’s data and blockchain expertise in the financial services sector. With these additions, Synechron has effectively doubled its presence in the country, achieving coverage across major sectors. This strategic positioning allows the company to capitalize on the growing information technology (IT) investment in Australia encompassing SaaS, IT services, and analytics, while simultaneously enhancing its ability to offer support and solutions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-founder and CEO, commented, “We look forward to welcoming Chamonix IT and Exposé into the Synechron family when the acquisition is completed. They will enrich our presence in Australia, bringing fresh expertise and capabilities that complement our ongoing commitment in the region. This move will enhance our service offerings and drive significant value, strengthening our strategy of continuous innovation and client-focused solutions.”

Scott Grigg, CEO of Chamonix IT, said, “Joining forces with Synechron is a significant milestone for us. Our shared dedication to excellence and innovation means we’re exceptionally positioned to offer transformative digital solutions that are second to none.”

Kelly Drewett, CEO of Exposé, added, “Becoming part of the Synechron family represents a massive opportunity. It accelerates our ability to innovate and empowers our employees to take on even more complex challenges on behalf of our clients.”

Technology Holdings acted as the financial advisor to Chamonix IT and Expose on the transaction.