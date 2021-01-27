Synechron Appoints Susanne Guntermann As Head Of Synechron Netherlands

Synechron Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting firm for the financial services industry, today announced that Susanne Guntermann has been appointed head of Synechron Netherlands as of 1 January 2021. This makes her the first woman to lead the Dutch business unit of Synechron.
Mihir Shah, Managing Director, Head of Europe & APAC at Synechron, commented, "Susanne brings a wealth of hands-on experience in financial services into her new role. We are thrilled to have her lead our teams of dedicated experts working in our Amsterdam office towards continuing to accelerate the digital transformation initiatives of our clients.” Before joining Synechron three years ago, Guntermann worked for more than 15 years in customer-oriented roles in areas such as strategy, business development and investment products and services. “We are always pleased to give outstanding and motivated employees opportunities to take up senior roles,” Shah added.
Her career in financial services began in 2000, when she started as a trainee at ABN Amro, progressing to become a financial advisor. She then worked for several years as an investment advisor for subsidiary MeesPierson, before returning to ABN Amro for an extended period of time.
"During my years in financial services, I have gained a lot of experience in managing change as well as managing successful international teams," said Guntermann. "I have held various roles – ranging from being responsible for strategy and business development, setting up a new global investment research and product department, to working in front-office roles in private banking, and managing global regulatory programs."
While at ABN Amro, Guntermann also met Synechron’s team. "I sat on the customer side of the table and hired Synechron consultants after realizing their breadth and depth of experience and obvious passion," she reflected. "Because of their expertise, ability to jump-start new projects and the pleasant working relationships I had with them, I enlisted them for various assignments during those years."
These consultants also played an important role in Guntermann's move to Synechron in early 2018. "They were always very enthusiastic about Synechron as an employer. When I left ABN Amro, I explored my options at Synechron, and the rest is history!" she added.
Since her arrival, Guntermann has been "crucial in the development and professionalization of Synechron Netherlands", Shah added. She started at Synechron as a principal consultant, made the move to client partner last spring, and is now the proud head of the Dutch business unit.
"It's been a fantastic experience to be part of this business unit for the past three years," Guntermann commented. "I look forward to continuing to work with this strong and talented team as head of the Dutch office to help our clients achieve innovation and impactful change in the financial sector."