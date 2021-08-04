Synechron And Kasisto Partner To Humanize Conversational AI Customer Engagement For The Banking And Financial Services Industry

Synechron Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, and Kasisto, the creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, have partnered to deliver superior, future-forward client engagement solutions for financial institutions across the globe.
Synechron’s top tier banking, asset management and insurance clients will have access to KAI and Kasisto’s state-of-the-art, next-generation intelligent digital assistant solution, Enlighten. By using each individual users’ financial and engagement history, further empowered with deep behavioral insights, Kasisto’s Enlighten assembles a full financial picture for each individual customer. It can then proactively engage with the customer via human-like conversations across voice, text, and touch modalities, deliver hyper-personalized next best action suggestions and guide users on their individual financial journey.
This important partnership will bring together the proven industry-leading conversational AI capabilities powered by KAI and the next generation of cognitive customer engagement; Enlighten by Kasisto, with Synechron’s years of digital transformation strategy and implementation experience, allowing top tier organizations to deliver a best in class and humanized digital transformation experience to institutions across the banking and finance industry.
“Financial services firms have witnessed that clients are increasingly demanding on-the-spot answers and guidance across digital channels. Moreover, within banking and financial services firms, both complexity and accuracy matter. An advanced AI-powered intelligent engagement platform, which already recognizes the customer’s full profile and history, can add great value to both customers and provide opportunities for attracting and retaining clients. The ability to provide a full financial services taxonomy, along with enterprise-scale integration, is the key to success.” said Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director and Head of the InvestTech Accelerator program at Synechron, “We are pleased to be partnering with Kasisto to further the innovation of their conversational AI solution that will greatly enhance customer experiences and deepen relationships, while building brand loyalty with providers.”
Zor Gorelov, CEO and Co-founder of Kasisto said, “Our intelligent digital assistants bring the new age of cognitive banking customer engagement to the financial services industry. Enlighten by Kasisto offers previously unimaginable levels of digital engagement based on deep contextual insights and customers’ individual preferences. Making digital assistants the preferred channel for customer engagement.” He added, “We are excited to be working with Synechron to offer a solution to their clients and the financial services industry’s current and anticipated engagement challenges.”
Synechron's partnership with Kasisto will result in superior, future-forward client engagement solutions that are highly beneficial and cost-effective for a wide range of financial services enterprises. These solutions both enable and help financial institutions to re-think and re-imagine their contact center strategies through the use of digital self-service tools, like intelligent digital assistants. Synechron will offer these customer engagement solutions to both existing and new clients across a broad global arena