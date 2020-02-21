Swiss Structured Products Industry: The Key Players 2020

|
The Swiss Structured Products Yearbook presents the 30 key players in the industry – including two representatives of the Swiss Stock Exchange.
Around 250 industry representatives, asset managers and business journalists have elected the 30 most important "structurers" in the industry. Among them were once again two representatives from SIX: André Buck, Global Head Sales, and Sébastien Neukom, Senior Sales Manager Structured Products of the Swiss Stock Exchange.
In addition to details of the most important industry representatives, the Swiss Structured Products Yearbook 2020[PDF] (in German only) offers interviews, specialist articles and a large selection of key figures and charts on market shares and rankings.
André Buck comments on the nominations: "Over all these years, the Swiss Stock Exchange has played a major role in developing and shaping the industry. The re-nominations underline that the path we have chosen is the right one and that we can actively work with market participants to move the industry forward. This recognition makes me very proud." Sébastien Neukom adds: "The fact that I was able to climb into the top 30 in the industry makes me extremely happy and also motivates me to take on the future challenges of the market."
The "Oscar Night of the Derivatives Industry"
The yearbook also offers a review of the Swiss Derivative Awards 2019, which were presented for the fourteenth time last year. For the "Oscar Night of the Derivatives Industry", which SIX has supported as main sponsor since its foundation, more than 250 high-profile guests from Switzerland and abroad travelled to Zurich in March 2019. The awards recognize outstanding, innovative products and special achievements in the Swiss market for structured products. The Swiss Derivative Awards 2020 will take place on 2 April 2020 in Zurich.
ISPF: Growing Importance
Last year, the International Structured Products Forum (ISPF) celebrated its 10th anniversary. The Swiss Stock Exchange as host and main organizer, together with the Swiss Structured Products Association (SSPA), once again made the conference a place for the exchange of ideas, opinions and views. Once a year, experts from Switzerland and the EU meet to discuss the challenges and current issues facing the industry. From an initial 40 experts, the 2-day conference in Lucerne in the heart of Switzerland has now grown to over 100 experts and underlines the importance of the industry.
Award Winning!
At the SRP Europe 2020 awards at the end of January 2020 the Swiss Stock Exchange wins the prestigious "Best Structured Products and Derivatives Exchange" award. This award cements the reputation of the Swiss Stock Exchange as a leading innovator and disruptor in the industry.
Switzerland: Largest Derivatives Market in Europe
With a volume of CHF 199 billion, the Swiss derivatives market is the largest in Europe. At the end of last year, over 35'000 structured products were listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange. Of these, 56.6% were leveraged, 36.2% yield enhancement, 4.8% participation, 1.6% capital protection and 0.8% investment products with reference entities. You can find the latest statistics on the Swiss Stock Exchange structured products website.