Swiss Stock Exchange: ETF Market Report: 2nd Quarter 2020

|
The Swiss Stock Exchange, one of Europe’s top 3 ETF venues, publishes the latest figures about the growth of its segment.
After a strong first quarter of 2020, the Swiss Stock Exchange experienced a somewhat calmer period in the second quarter of 2020. Nonetheless, there was significant increase in turnover in almost all asset classes. This is shown in the latest edition of the ETF Market Report[PDF].
Compared to Q1, the number of transactions increased by 54.2%. After only 6 months, 908'419 transactions have already been concluded, representing 87.3% of the total for the previous year. This is clearly a sign of stability and recovery in the market - not least thanks to the expansive monetary policy of the central banks, the support programs of governments and the fact that the measures to contain the virus bore fruit.
ETFs on the Swiss Exchange: the market is stabilizing
The market is recovering. This can be seen from the increasing number of ETF listings on the Swiss Stock Exchange - especially in the area of thematic offerings and ESG. At the end of June, the offering comprised 1'608 ETFs - including those of HANetf, who joined us in June as a new ETF issuer. Thanks to HANetf Ltd, the first ETF for medical cannabis can now be traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange. Read the interview with Hector McNeil, founder and Co-CEO of HANetf, on this milestone in this report.
High demand for commodity ETFs
Commodity ETFs continued to be traded particularly frequently in the second quarter, as evidenced by a 110.7% increase in the number of deals closed compared to Q1. ETFs on gold, silver and crude oil were particularly popular with investors. The highest number of trades was attributable to ZGLD, an ETF on gold issued by the ZKB.
In the second quarter, the list of the most-traded ETFs was still led by ETFs based on broadly diversified market indicators. The ranking of the highest turnover also remained unchanged from the first quarter: in the period from April to June 2020, ACWIU, an ETF from UBS on the MSCI ACWI, recorded the highest turnover. 7 of the 20 most-traded ETFs boosted their turnover against the previous quarter.
Stay up to date
The latest information on market data, turnover and new listings can be found on the Swiss Stock Exchange website. Please get in touch with the Swiss Stock Exchange if you would like to receive the ETF market report by e-mail. Previous editions can be found on the Swiss Stock Exchange website.