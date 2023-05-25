Sustainable? Ethical? The Substance Must Back Up The Claims - Paul Gregory, Executive Director Response And Enforcement, New Zealand Financial Markets Authority

Regulators don’t decide ethics. From a regulatory perspective – and pending mandatory climate reporting requirements aside – it is acceptable for managed funds to do very little on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability provided they don’t pretend (or advertise) otherwise. But investors are different. Increasingly, they are looking for investments aligning with their values, or which at least don’t deliver an ethical shock. So, managed funds marketed as ethical or responsible are more attractive.

Attractive rhetoric, though, isn’t enough. Providers using terms like ethical and responsible to describe their products must ensure there is cohesive substance in how they design such products, how they market and advertise them and, most important, how they manage them.

That's because while we’re familiar with harm from unexpectedly poor returns, poor risk management and poor value for money over an investment horizon, we can’t – because it is so personal and because persistent demand for such products is relatively new – fathom the harm to investors from finding out their investments have compromised their values for 10, 15, 20 or more years. That they have been contributing to harming people, animals, or the environment over decades.

This is why greenwashing matters. Providing misleading or false claims about social or environmental benefits or impact goes to the heart of fair dealing, and the overall impression provided by marketing materials is critical here.