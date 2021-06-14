SurePay Appoints Two Senior Hires From NatWest And Kyriba In The UK - Industry Veterans Adrian Lee-Jarman And Paul Simpson Join Growing FinTech SurePay

SurePay, the leading Confirmation of Payee provider, today announced two new hires: Adrian Lee-Jarman as Senior Business Development & Partnerships Manager and Paul Simpson as Senior Business Development Manager UK.
Adrian and Paul are joining Richard Koldewijn and Bridget Meyer and will be responsible for SurePay’s continued growth in the UK and supporting with the company’s European and global expansion plans. Both are based in the UK and will be reporting to SurePay’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dorine van Basten, who is based in the Netherlands.
Adrian has a career spanning nearly 20 years in the banking industry and joins SurePay from NatWest, where he worked in the Payments Innovation and Partnerships team as a Strategic Partnerships Manager. In his previous role, he managed payment relationships on behalf of NatWest and RBS, oversaw engagement with industry bodies such as Pay.UK, and lead product projects within the New Payments Architecture programme. Previously, Adrian worked for Coutts, RBS and Barclays.
Paul has over 25 years of experience in the payment sector, working with firms from fintech start-ups to American Fortune 500 companies. He has broad experience of UK, European and international payment markets and a track record of establishing and managing sales routes to corporates, banks, payment processors, SMEs and other financial institutions. Paul joins SurePay from Kyriba and has previously worked for FIS, Modulr and Bottomline.
Commenting on this appointment, Adrian Lee-Jarman said: “This is an exciting time to join SurePay! The company is growing fast, with a strong client pipeline in the UK, while to working on new products and delivering innovative solutions in the payments space. I believe my experience and network will help cement SurePay as the leading CoP provider in the country.”
Paul Simpson said: “SurePay is well on its way to becoming the leading platform for information services in money transfers in banking and payments. All the ingredients are there, and I am looking forward to spearheading its growth in the UK and abroad.”
David-Jan Janse, CEO of SurePay, said: “We live in a time of unprecedented challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on how we make payments, forcing the environment to digitise faster than anticipated. Criminals have not stood idle and quickly adapted to take advantage of a large number of people migrating to the digital space, resulting in an increase in online payments fraud. At SurePay, we are on a mission to make online payments safer, more personal and easier to use!”
He continued: “I would like to welcome both Adrian and Paul to the family and I am confident in their ability to help us deliver our promise to our British customers and the wider public.”