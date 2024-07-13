Super Micro Computer Inc. To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning July 22, 2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Super Micro Computer Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXE™) prior to market open on Monday, July 22, 2024. Super Micro Computer Inc. will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXX™), the Nasdaq-100 ESG™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG™), and the Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXSES™) on the same date. Super Micro Computer Inc. will be considered for inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXTMC™), and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXT10™) at the next quarterly rebalancing.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.supermicro.com/en/.