Sucden Group Selects ICE To Support OTC Derivatives Pricing, Trading And Risk Management

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Sucden Group (Sucden), a leading soft commodities trading firm, has selected ICE’s Portfolio Analytics platform to support pricing, trading and risk management of derivatives products.

As Sucden continues to expand its global trading and investment activities, it will use ICE Portfolio Analytics to support its real-time pricing, trading and risk management of derivatives. ICE Portfolio Analytics offers streaming market data and analytics, which include access to pricing and analytics solutions for vanilla and exotic OTC products across asset classes, giving Sucden the ability to price and monitor their exposure on an intraday basis.

"We are on continuous watch to improve or complement our portfolio management platform. Although we already have different analytical tools and frameworks to support our portfolio of cross asset volatility and correlation positions, ICE’s excellence in analytics and data will further enrich our capabilities," said Greg Merran, Head of Portfolio Management and Chief Investment Officer at Sucden.

ICE Portfolio Analytics is a hosted solution, all of the computational processes are handled by ICE and the resulting data is delivered directly to the customer. ICE’s analytical data can integrate with other applications and tools, which provides significant efficiencies and simplifies workflows.

"We're delighted to be working with a leading and innovative company like Sucden, which deploys highly sophisticated trading and investment strategies," said Simon Evans, Head of Derivatives Pricing and Analytics at ICE Data Services. "Firms are always looking for new ways to meet evolving risk management needs. With our range of derivatives services, we are able to provide companies like Sucden with information and tools to help them generate ideas and build portfolios of listed & OTC derivatives products."

Sucden’s front, middle and back-office teams will have access to ICE Portfolio Analytics, allowing them to analyze holdings at both a single security and portfolio level, with data and analytics covering multiple asset classes. ICE’s platform will assist in pre-trade price discovery, decision support tools, risk management and analytics across a wide range of asset classes and instruments.

For more information about ICE Portfolio Analytics, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/data-and-analytics/derivatives/analytics.