Sucden Financial Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance In 2023

Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported positive audited financial results for the year ending 31 December 2023, with profit and total net assets increasing significantly.

Key highlights

Profit before taxation of £23.9 million, against £18.4 million in 2022

Total net assets of £168.5 million, against £160.7 million in 2022

Net revenue of £69.7 million, against £79.8 million in 2022

"Sucden Financial achieved another strong performance in 2023, with profits up by more than 30% and delivered significant returns for shareholders following the completion of a number of strategic initiatives in the year. We are well-positioned to deliver further growth in the year ahead as we adapt to changing market conditions and further develop our products and systems to create new opportunities for clients. I am excited by Sucden Financial's prospects and our team's ability to continue delivering on our prudent long-term growth strategy."

Marc Bailey - Chief Executive Officer

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

twitter.com/SucdenFinancial

linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/

www.sucdenfinancial.com