Sucden Financial Launches Community Fund To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, is pleased to announce the establishment of our charitable fund ('the Fund') to support economically disadvantaged local communities in East London. The initiation of the Fund is one of a number of initiatives to commemorate Sucden Financial's 50th anniversary in 2023.

The Sucden Financial Community Fund will help address challenges faced by vulnerable communities in East London by tackling four critical issues that are central to Sucden Financial's business: the energy crisis, rising food prices, financial literacy, and a lack of IT skills. The Fund will be operated in partnership with the East End Community Foundation (EECF) to support selected local charities.

Sucden Financial has committed to allocating £50,000 with a target to raise a further £50,000 to support the Fund's activities in 2023 through charitable initiatives.

Challenges and fundraising events will take place throughout the year involving our key stakeholders. Find out more on The Sucden Financial Community Fund page that has been set up to facilitate fundraising activities.

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at Sucden Financial Limited, said, "We recognise that the role of any business in the coming decades will be more aligned with the needs of individuals within our society. Our new fund enables the company, our staff, clients, and other partners to leverage their strengths to help alleviate some of the immediate challenges faced by vulnerable communities in East London and support their longer-term resilience. While this initiative is linked to Sucden Financial's 50th anniversary, we intend to provide sustained support over the coming years."

Tracey Walsh, CEO of East End Community Foundation, added, "We're delighted that Sucden Financial has chosen us to manage their new Fund. It will provide urgent and much-needed support to disadvantaged communities and enable frontline organisations to continue delivering essential services. Our partnership ensures Sucden Financial's investment will be targeted where it will have maximum impact, making a real difference to local people's lives across the East End."