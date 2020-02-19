Sucden Financial Goes Live On Cobalt’s Post-Trade FX Infrastructure

The post-trade infrastructure provider Cobalt, has today announced that Sucden Financial, is the latest institution to join Cobalt’s post-trade technology network for its substantial FX business.
Cobalt’s post-trade infrastructure creates a single trusted set of standardised trade data from which Sucden Financial can utilise Cobalt’s range of middle and back office trade solutions, including its Core Credit module. Sucden Financial is accessing Cobalt’s broad range of services via IHS Markit’s connectivity service.
Post-trade FX processes are currently siloed and unfit for modern markets. This is highlighted within credit management, where processes can be opaque and create high risk of exposure to credit owners alongside problematic pricing.
Cobalt’s Core Credit solution offers a centralised credit management tool for all relationship types, allowing credit owners to control and manage lines using real-time monitoring tools.
Gavin Parker, COO from Sucden Financial, said: “We continually enhance our services, utilising the latest technology to increase efficiencies for clients. Cobalt provides an exciting cutting-edge solution, enabling us to further expand our institutional FX offering.”
Darren Coote, CEO of Cobalt, commented: “Credit management within FX has long been a problematic area for all market participants. With further adoption of Cobalt’s technology across a variety of market participants, we are working towards centralised infrastructure for the future of FX.”