Successful Start For Eurex Exchange New Options On Euro-Buxl® Futures

Just four weeks on the market and Eurex's new Buxl options are already impressing with positive figures: more than 19,000 contracts traded in the first four weeks and a strong liquidity picture in the order book with seven market makers providing prices.
On-book liquidity is provided for the December 2020 and January 2021 expiries, with spread widths of approximately 20%.
Interestingly, 32 exchange members are already active and using the entire options toolbox from Call Spreads to Put Butterflies.
Eurex's options on Euro-Buxl Futures complete the Eurex fixed income offering on German government bonds with futures and options now available on Bund, Bobl, Schatzl and Buxl. The new listed instruments are efficient and cost-effective, extending trading and hedging opportunities in the 30-year area of the German yield curve.