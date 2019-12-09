Successful Roll-Out Of Euronext Derivatives Markets To Optiq® Trading Platform

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange, today announces the successful completion of the roll-out of its Derivatives market to its proprietary multi-market trading technology, Optiq® already powering its Cash Markets. This step was the last one of the full migration of Euronext’s trading systems to Optiq®.
Euronext Cash and Derivatives markets trading communities now both benefit from Euronext new proprietary cutting-edge trading platform Optiq®, providing market-leading trading speeds, reliability, and flexible architecture. Following this successful deployment, the following asset classes are now available for trading on Optiq®: cash equities, government bonds, corporate bonds, ETFs, warrants, certificates, funds, equity derivatives, dividend derivatives, index derivatives, ETF options and commodity derivatives.
Co-created with Derivatives Market customers, through an in-depth client consultation that focused on user-experience, Optiq® for Derivatives Markets offers tenfold reduction in latency and unlimited overall capacity. Market participants across the entire derivatives trading spectrum, from market-makers to crossing desks and the clearing community alike can now benefit from Optiq’s lower latency and faster time-to-market.
The user-centric design and architecture of the Optiq® platform also results in simplified development and maintenance for clients and infrastructure providers in both the Cash and Derivatives Markets.
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “The successful roll out of Optiq to our Derivatives clients is another great example of Euronext’s agile approach to technology. By operating our Cash and Derivatives Markets on a single platform, we are raising the industry standard. Thanks to Optiq®, Euronext can fully leverage features across asset classes and deliver a truly innovative and flexible trading environment to our clients. I am proud of our teams’ delivery of a cutting-edge, transparent market designed with our customers’ needs for agility, reliability and speed in mind. Now we are ready to work on the next step in Optiq®’s deployment: the migration of Oslo Børs markets to the platform during 2020.”