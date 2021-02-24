Substantive Research Expands Into US And Strengthens UK Sales Team In Response To Customer Demand - Appoints Michael Malpiede As Senior Sales Associate Americas And Alex Mackinnon As Sales Associate In Europe

Substantive Research, the research discovery and research spend analytics provider for the buy-side, has today announced the strategic hire of Michael Malpiede as Senior Sales Associate Americas, to lead Substantive ’s US expansion, in response to increasing demand for its product and services.
Jointly they will be responsible for expanding the US and European customer base and delivering on Substantive Research’s growth ambition to make their products and services available to an increasingly global community of buy-side clients.
The appointments follow Substantive Research’s recent launch of their Analyst Mapping Service, which provides asset managers with the ability to evaluate where banks invest or disinvest in their research teams, benchmarking sector expertise gains and losses broker by broker. In combination with Substantive’s existing price benchmarking analytics, ultimately managers can decide how to allocate their research spend in relation to the areas and asset classes relevant to them.
In addition to the appointments of the US and European sales associates, Substantive Research also hired two developers, Daniel Kasprowicz and Kelly Jones, to accelerate product development and key deployments for 2021 across its asset management clients.
Mike Carrodus, CEO of Substantive Research, said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael and Alex to our sales team. Since our funding announcement in April 2020 we have continued to invest both in our team as well as our technology to match the demand from asset managers for greater insight into research, pricing and supply.
Carrodus concluded: “With the addition of Daniel and Kelly to our tech team we can ensure that we continue to deliver and build on this insight in a truly actionable and transparent way, that matches our clients’ workflows and decision-making processes as they evolve.”