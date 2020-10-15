Substantive Research Appoints Jonathan Furse As Chief Technology Officer - Continues To Grow Its Team Of Developers Following The Recent Expansion To The US

Substantive Research, the research discovery and research spend analytics provider for the buy-side, has appointed Jonathan Furse as Chief Technology Officer.
Substantive Research monitors and curates investment research and provides tailored analytics on research spend to buy-side professionals who manage assets from $500million to $3 trillion and represent a combined AUM of more than $10 trillion. Via the Substantive Research platform, asset managers can receive bespoke research from a range of analysts and providers, matched to the needs of their portfolio managers and interests of their investment teams and processes. They are able to compare their research allocations and processes and benchmark consumption habits versus their peers, to optimise their overall research spend.
Jonathan Furse joins Substantive Research from the Financial Times where he was technical director, in charge of subscription management, publishing and data analytics platforms and leading teams across Asia and Europe. He is an experienced senior technical leader, with a hybrid background of engineering, product management and programme leadership.
At Substantive Research he is responsible for the digital product strategy, growing the in-house team of developers and managing the firm's outsourced technology partners. Since his appointment he has secured the Cyber Essentials certification for the company and hired a new senior developer in the Edinburgh office. Substantive Research also recently appointed a data analyst, with plans to hire a further programmer by the end of 2020.
Jonathan’s appointment follows Substantive Research’s recent expansion to the US, with the recruitment of Drew Hermann as Head of Sales, Americas. Drew is building Substantive Research’s North American operations, working closely with Jonathan and Mike Carrodus, Chief Executive of Substantive Research.
Jonathan Furse, CTO, said: “The research market has undergone significant changes in recent years and Substantive Research offers the buy-side community an innovative way to consume, benchmark and budget for their research needs. I am very excited to join Substantive Research at such an exciting time for the business and look forward to working with Mike and the team.”
Mike Carrodus, CEO of Substantive Research, commented on the appointment: “Jonathan is highly skilled at bridging the technology and commercial aspects of digital product development, and has already made a positive impact in his time at Substantive Research, including building up our technical data hub in Edinburgh. I look forward to working closely with Jonathan as we expand our teams and make our offering available to a wider buyside community.”