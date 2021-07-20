Submission Of A Comment Letter On IFRS Foundation Exposure Draft On Proposed Targeted Amendments To The IFRS Foundation Constitution By The IFRS Council Of Japan

The IFRS Council of Japan, in which Japan Exchange Group, Inc. and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. participate as members, has submitted a comment letter on the IFRS Foundation Exposure Draft on Proposed Targeted Amendments to the IFRS Foundation Constitution to Accommodate an International Sustainability Standards Board to Set IFRS Sustainability Standards, published on April 30, 2021.
For details, please refer to the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation's website below.
