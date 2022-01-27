Streets Consulting Appoints Clare Black As Managing Director - Former Director Of Corporate Affairs And Communications At Innovate Finance Joins Streets Consulting To Steer The Business Through Its Next Phase Of Growth

Streets Consulting, the financial services and technology business development, marketing and communications consultancy, today announced the appointment of Clare Black as Managing Director. Clare joins from Innovate Finance, where she served as Director of Corporate Affairs & Communications for the UK Fintech industry trade body.
Reporting to the founder & CEO, Julia Streets, Clare will be responsible for the strategic direction of the business, building on its successful history of growth. Clare brings with her more than 25 years of experience in financial services that has taken her to Europe, West Africa, North America and across the UK, in a variety of roles, including communications and consultancy, diversity and inclusion, research director, editor and journalist.
Streets Consulting encompasses an impressive and continually growing team of professionals, led by a management team of four key practice leads covering capital markets and investment management; fintech, crypto and digital assets; payments; and digital marketing brand building and lead generation campaigns. Streets Consulting also has experts in diversity, equity and inclusion, helping firms embrace and embed these principles in their workforces and talent strategies.Clients range from early stage fintech startup firms, to scale-ups, to some of the world's largest financial institutions.
Commenting on Clare Black's appointment, founder & CEO Julia Streets said: “We are delighted that Clare is joining us. We knew that finding the ideal managing director to manage our thriving business and drive it forward strategically and sustainably is key to our continued success and future growth. Clare’s impressive background spans a range of sectors and skill sets. She blends a passion for the contemporary dynamics of the fintech industry with the arguably more traditional capital and financial markets, both in the UK and internationally. Her work in DE&I is also a great fit for our business that prides itself on its workplace culture, having operated as a virtual organisation from day one. I am really looking forward to this exciting new chapter in our evolution as we continue to expand both our national and international coverage and capabilities.”
Clare Black, MD at Streets Consulting, commented: “I am honoured to be taking on such an exciting new role and working closely with Julia and her team. I've had the great pleasure of working with Streets Consulting on many projects over the years and have been impressed not only by their commitment and generosity in support of the UK and international fintech industry, but also their forward thinking leadership and structures. It's impressive that in 15 years, they have never had to look for clients as boards, investors, innovation leaders and entrepreneurs call on the firm for support.
Black added: “As our world shifts into a new, post-pandemic reality, it is vital that firms consider the impact of this on their clients and end customers, as well as their own workforces, adapting their leadership models accordingly. The world-leading UK fintech industry is bringing wave after wave of innovation to our financial services - both wholesale and retail - and I am confident that Streets Consulting is well placed to support its clients and help them to seize the opportunities on offer.”