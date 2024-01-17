stocksint.com/de: BaFin Investigates Website Operator

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the company Stocks International and the services it is offering. BaFin suspects the unknown operators of the website stocksint.com/de of offering consumers financial and investment services without the required authorisation. On this website, customers are offered the opportunity to open various types of trading accounts.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether particular companies have been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).