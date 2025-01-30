Sterling Trading Tech Builds Its Business Development - Industry Expert Chris Contrino Hired

Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a leading global provider of technology in order management, risk & margin, and trading platforms, today announced that industry technology sales professional Chris Contrino has joined the firm. Sterling has a robust business development team in place and Contrino brings substantial expertise that will be additive in achieving growth projections.



Sterling’s products are designed to meet and anticipate the complexity and challenges its clients face in the current global trading environment - driven by regulation, competition, and technology. Clients across professional segments worldwide now look to Sterling’s product suite as they consider cross-asset requirements in risk, order management, and trading technologies. 2024 saw substantial interest in and success with Sterling’s approach across all market segments worldwide and the firm is poised for further growth.



Contrino brings a breadth and depth of client service and business development capability to the role shaped by key positions at leading financial technology firms. Most recently he served as Customer Service Manager at Trading Technologies and previously contributed to client and business solutions at Eventus and Fidessa, specializing in derivatives. Contrino was a trader with The New York Mercantile Exchange and holds a BA from Brown University.



Said Jennifer Nayar, Sterling CEO: “We are committed to our clients’ success, as reflected in the confidence they have in our approach and offerings. As Sterling continues to expand globally, attracting top talent is crucial to ongoing success. Chris brings the expertise and skill set that will aid in strengthening our franchise as we grow regionally, diversify asset classes, broaden client segments, and enhance product offerings.”