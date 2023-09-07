Sterling Trading Tech Accelerates Its Global OMS Growth, Industry Veteran Mike Baradas Leads Effort

Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of trading technology including a proprietary order management system, a risk and margin system, and trading platforms for the capital markets worldwide, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Michael Baradas as OMS Product Manager.

Coming off a successful extension of the OMS offering to support complex Options, STT is expanding beyond North America, with an international focus on banks and brokerages trading the U.S. markets. Baradas joins Sterling to lead the continued advanced development of the OMS offering, which is driven by market anticipation and client demand for more sophisticated functionality both in the US and abroad.

Designed for high-throughput and high capacity, Sterling’s OMS seamlessly incorporates new functionality while supporting market-leading connectivity, pre-trade risk controls, compliance checks and reporting.

Highlights of the newest advanced system functionality include:

Order Queuing

Pre-trade margin calculations utilizing the 2013 universal spread rule that includes: RegT and Portfolio Margin Rules Engine / Review and Release

Routing Wheel

Blue Ocean & Notional/Fractional Support

Order Preview

“Designing infrastructure that moves beyond tasks and tools to genuine contribution to a firm’s success is now possible. With each of our products we account for the challenges clients face daily so they can focus on the key drivers of their business’s performance and profitability, Mike will lead these efforts for our OMS which will benefit both our current and future clients” said Sterling Trading Tech President & CEO Jen Nayar.

Prior to joining STT, Baradas held a variety of senior Product Manager roles at Bakkt, StoneX, Fiserv, and Bloomberg. Before product management, Mike started his early career as a proprietary trader at Societe Generale.