Stephanie Eckermann Appointed As Member Of The Executive Board Of Deutsche Börse AG

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG appointed Stephanie Eckermann (47) as a new member of the Executive Board. As of 1 June, she will be leading the newly formed Post-Trading division, which comprises the Securities Services and Fund Services businesses with the post-trading service provider Clearstream.

Stephanie Eckermann has been Managing Director at Deutsche Börse Group since 2020. She is currently responsible for Strategy & Controls Post-Trading in the division of the designated CEO Stephan Leithner. In addition, Stephanie Eckermann has been a member of the Executive Board of Clearstream Holding AG since 2020 and CEO of the Executive Board of Clearstream Banking AG since 2023. Prior to joining Deutsche Börse Group, she was a partner at McKinsey & Company and a member of the global leadership team in Corporate and Investment Banking.

Martin Jetter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG, commented on the appointment of Stephanie Eckermann: “With Stephanie Eckermann, the Supervisory Board appointed a highly esteemed leader in our company as a new member of the Executive Board. She has played a decisive role in shaping Clearstream's business in recent years. We are convinced that Stephanie Eckermann will successfully develop the Group's post-trading businesses.”

Theodor Weimer, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Börse AG: “I am delighted to welcome Stephanie Eckermann as a member of the Executive Board. In the last four years she has played a vital role in shaping Clearstream’s agenda and was responsible for the major business transformation into the two new entities, Clearstream Securities Services and Clearstream Fund Services. With her background and expertise, Stephanie Eckermann is excellently positioned to further drive our important post-trading business both strategically and operationally.”