stellarfx.io: BaFin Investigates Eudaimon Consulting LLC

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – BaFin ) would like to make clear that Eudaimon Consulting LLC does not have authorisation under the KWG to conduct banking business or provide financial services. The company is not supervised by BaFin . The information provided on the company’s website, stellarfx.io, gives reasonable grounds to suspect that Eudaimon Consulting LLC is conducting banking business and providing financial services in Germany without the required authorisation.

Companies that conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany require authorisation under the KWG . However, some companies operate without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.