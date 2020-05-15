SteelEye Wins Best Regulatory Reporting Solution At HFM European Services Awards 2020

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has been awarded Best Regulatory Reporting Solution in the HFM European Services Awards 2020. These prestigious awards aim to recognise and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.
This award reflects SteelEye’s ability to deliver new levels of service and automation through its transaction reporting solution, combined with extensive data analytics, which allow clients to save costs, free up valuable time and gain additional benefits from their compliance data.
SteelEye supports reporting for an extensive range of regulatory regimes and is the only provider to offer its suite of services on a single platform, which includes regulatory reporting, trade and communications surveillance, best execution, transaction cost analysis, record keeping and trade reconstructions. In addition, SteelEye provides powerful data analytics capabilities, which were expanded in 2019 to enable clients to not just meet their regulatory obligations but to additionally gain improved value from their compliance processes and data.
“Over the past year we have optimised our existing service, significantly expanded our MiFID II solutions and introduced EMIR reporting,” said Matt Smith, SteelEye CEO. “Sophisticated validation tools are valued by clients to help them increase reporting accuracy, while the breadth of our services and the value we add via specific additional data analytics capabilities have encouraged clients to use our services in multiple ways. We’re extremely pleased to have been recognised by HFM for our efforts and thank our clients for their ongoing support.”