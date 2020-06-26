SteelEye Recognised As The Best Reporting Service For The Sell-Side - Wins The Regulatory Reporting Or Service Category In The 2020 Waterstechnology Sell-Side Technology Awards

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has been recognised as the Best Reporting Service in the WatersTechnology Sell-Side Technology Awards 2020. Now in their eighth year, the awards recognise market leading technology providers, which have demonstrated innovation and sustainable growth over the past year.
The recognition reflects the strength of SteelEye’s regulatory reporting suite and data management platform, which enable clients to effortlessly meet their transaction reporting requirements for EMIR and MiFIR, alongside a range of other regulatory obligations.
Waters operates a thorough, auditable and transparent methodology, underpinned by the input and experience of industry experts. The awards winners were chosen by a panel of eight judges — four sell-side CIOs/consultants and four of Waters magazine's senior staff members.
“SteelEye emerged top in the best reporting platform or service category in this year’s Sell-Side Technology Awards, thanks to its Regulatory Reporting platform,” said Victor Anderson, Global Content Director of WatersTechnology. “This market has become one of the most important across the sell side from a regulatory perspective, and the fact that SteelEye is now a leading light in the industry after only three years in existence underlines the quality of its technology and the noteworthiness of this achievement.”
Over the past year SteelEye has significantly expanded its data analytics capabilities, which empower clients to not just meet their regulatory obligations but to gain improved value from their compliance processes and data.
“Data is at the heart of regulatory reporting and over the past year we have continued to develop technology that enables our clients to maximise the value of their data and increase their accuracy,” said Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye. “Our data-centric approach allows clients to free up valuable time, reduce complexity, save cost and gain new insights, whilst meeting their obligations for record keeping, reporting, surveillance and more. We are delighted to be recognised by Waters Technology and thank our clients for their continued support.”
SteelEye’s reporting suite seamlessly captures, cleanses, validates and enriches client data in real-time and automates large parts of the MiFIR/EMIR transaction reporting process. By doing so, SteelEye addresses the significant data integrity challenge many firms have faced following recent regulations and enables them to improve their operational efficiency while freeing up resources.