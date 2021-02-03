SteelEye Named Best Regulatory Reporting Product Of The Year By Risk

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has been recognised as the Best Regulatory Reporting Product in the Risk Markets Technology Awards 2021.
The award reflects SteelEye’s data-centric approach to compliance, which ensures automated, optimised, and accurate EMIR and MiFIR reporting.
“Over the past 12 months, we have invested in a wealth of automation across regulatory reporting workflows, meaning that our clients’ transaction reporting processes can be completely seamless from beginning to end,” said Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye.
He added, “We are delighted that our EMIR and MiFID II reporting module has been recognised by Risk in this hotly contested category.”
SteelEye acquired many new clients for its regulatory reporting service in 2020, including world-class investment manager Schroders.
The firm also made several service enhancements, including the integration into UnaVista’s European Trade Repository to offer a best-in-class reporting service for firms migrating from CME Group’s NEX Abide. Further, in response to Brexit, SteelEye made several adjustments to capture the incoming changes. As a result, SteelEye can assess the instrument and jurisdiction eligibility of each client transaction and submit reports according to the correct destination (to either a UK or EU Approved Reporting Mechanism).