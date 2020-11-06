SteelEye Named Best Buy-Side Market Surveillance Platform - Recognised For Its Holistic Trade And Communications Surveillance Offering

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has won the Best Market Surveillance Platform in the 2020 WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards.
The award reflects the flexibility of SteelEye’s surveillance platform, which enables firms to strengthen their market abuse detection, improve their oversight and continuously demonstrate compliance across all asset classes.
By unifying clients’ structured and unstructured data – from communications, orders, trades, social media sources, market data and global news – on a single platform, SteelEye addresses the growing challenge firms face in consolidating the vast amount of data required for compliance.
SteelEye’s surveillance suite thereafter uses proprietary algorithms and machine learning technology to proactively monitor, detect and highlight a wide range of market abuse offences.
“We implemented SteelEye’s trade surveillance solution in early 2019 and find the system extremely user friendly. The SteelEye team have always been very approachable – on hand to help us meet our MAR requirements,” said Malcolm Reid, Head of Compliance & MLRO at Sun Global Investments.
“As regulators intensify their supervisory efforts to tackle market abuse, the pressure on firms to take a proactive stance on MAR compliance has grown,” said Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye. “Our holistic surveillance platform offers a range of intelligent tools that monitor trading and conduct, thus enabling clients to detect signs of financial crime promptly and accurately.”
SteelEye offers the most complete suite of compliance solutions in the market, including EMIR and MIFIR reporting, best execution, transaction cost analysis, record keeping and trade reconstruction, in addition to its surveillance capabilities. The firm has won six industry awards during 2020.