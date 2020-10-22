SteelEye Enhances RegTech Suite With Refinitiv Multi-Asset Market Data

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, today announced the incorporation of Refinitiv market data on the SteelEye platform. The increased volume of high quality, multi-asset and global market data enables clients to enhance their compliance and analytics.
Refinitiv provides the widest range of cross-asset data, with 7.3 million price updates per second for over 84 million instruments and 2.5 terabytes of real-time pricing daily.
A wide range of this market data is now available in SteelEye, more than doubling the amount of reference sources used to enhance SteelEye’s market abuse algorithms and Transaction Cost Analysis services. As a result, clients can carry out investigations and analysis across multiple asset classes and regions, strengthening the coverage, accuracy, and timeliness of the entire SteelEye RegTech suite.
“We are pleased to have been selected by SteelEye as a trusted data provider and look forward to seeing how SteelEye uses our data for the benefit of its clients,” said Ian Brocklehurst, Head of Data Platform at Refinitiv.
“With Refinitiv’s extensive breadth of high-quality multi-asset market data we can offer clients faster and more accurate investigations and analyses,” said Matt Storey, Chief Product Officer at SteelEye. “This enables compliance teams to refine alerts and build a more comprehensive picture of their trading activity, benchmarked against the wider financial markets.”
Designed to help firms Comply Smarter™ by managing their compliance holistically, SteelEye offers solutions for record keeping, trade reconstruction, MiFID II and EMIR transaction reporting, trade and communications surveillance, best execution, transaction cost analysis, analytics and more.