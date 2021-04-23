Statt Torsk Lists On Euronext Growth

Euronext today congratulates Statt Torsk on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker code: STATT).
Statt Torsk is a fish farming company specialising in cod farming, primarily the sea-phase of the production cycle for farmed cod.
The company recently raised NOK 115 million through the issue of new shares. The shares were sold at NOK 2.50 and the company’s market capitalisation was NOK 415 million on the day of listing.
Gustave Brun-Lie, CEO of Statt Torsk, said: “Research and development throughout a decade have enabled the establishment of cod farming as a new sector within the fish farming industry in Norway. Statt Torsk was established in 2014 and is a pioneer in the field. We are happy to welcome new shareholders, clients, suppliers and new colleagues on board.”
Welcome: Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs rang the bell with Gustave Brun-Lie, CEO of Statt Torsk, during a virtual ceremony to celebrate the listing of the company this morning.
About Statt TorskStatt Torsk is a fish farming company specializing in cod farming, primarily the sea-phase of the production cycle for farmed cod. Statt Torsk has since its inception in 2014 experienced a steady growth with two successful pilot batches of farmed cod. Statt Torsk currently operates two sea-based production sites in Vanylvsfjorden at Stadlandet in Norway and aims to open four new sites by 2025, whereafter Statt Torsk targets an annual production of 12,000 tonnes of cod.