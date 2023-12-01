BV_Trial Banner.gif
Statistics From Nasdaq Nordic Exchange November 2023

Date 01/12/2023

  • Monthly statistics including stock and derivative statistics;
  • Volumes and Market cap
  • Most traded companies
  • Most active members
  • Listings and member

 

 

Attachments:
Statistics_November_2023_summary_.pdf

