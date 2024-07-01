Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Statistics From Nasdaq Nordic Exchange June 2024

Date 01/07/2024

Monthly statistics including stock and derivative statistics;

  • Volumes and Market cap
  • Most traded companies
  • Most active members
  • Listings and member

 

Attachments:
Statistics_June_2024_summary_.pdf

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg