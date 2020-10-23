Statement Regarding Tradenet Capital Markets Ltd., SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Oct. 23, 2020

I supported today’s Commission action against Tradenet Capital Markets Ltd., though not without reservations. Tradenet provided its customers “Day Trader Education Packages” that included a simulated “funded account” in which they could “trade” securities. The participants received a portion of the upside, and their downside was capped as their accounts were closed if they fell below predetermined thresholds. Some purchasers of these packages appear to have voluntarily purchased successive packages, and participants appear to have transacted with Tradenet voluntarily and with clear information about the terms of the deal. While Tradenet’s product offering had an educational component, it was primarily about the simulated “funded account,” which could not have been offered to U.S. retail investors under our existing rules
I do believe that there is room in our regulatory framework for creative investor education programs that give investors the opportunity to simulate trading in various financial products and assembling an investment portfolio. Gamification of educational experiences can promote learning, and the use of awards or prizes—even cash prizes—can provide incentives to take the game seriously and thus increase the educational value of the experience. I do not view this order as closing the door to these types of educational experiences. Moreover, firms, schools, and entrepreneurs who are interested in offering genuine learning opportunities to investors through simulated trading experiences with financial incentives but are concerned that their design may raise issues under the securities laws should engage with the Commission to explore how they could offer it in a manner consistent with our rules