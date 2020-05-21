Over the past three years, Comptroller Joseph Otting and his team at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have been an invaluable resource to me and the Commission staff, including in connection with Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) matters. Investors and our markets more generally have benefitted from their valuable insight into, and advice regarding, market conditions and, in particular, the interconnections between the capital markets and the banking sector. Importantly, this insight and advice, without exception, has embodied Comptroller Otting’s operational experience, market expertise, pragmatism and candor. Professionally and personally, I thank Joseph for bringing those characteristics to all of our engagements and, with deep appreciation, I wish him all the best.
Statement On The Tenure Of Comptroller Joseph Otting, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, May 21, 2020
