Statement On The Fall 2023 Regulatory Agenda, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Dec. 6, 2023

Today, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs released the Fall 2023 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, which includes contributions related to the Securities and Exchange Commission and short- and long-term regulatory actions that administrative agencies plan to take.

The items on this agenda advance our three-part mission: to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation.

We are blessed with the largest, most sophisticated, and most innovative capital markets in the world. But we cannot take this for granted. Even a gold medalist must keep training.

That’s why we’re updating our rules for the technology and business models of the 2020s. We’re updating our rules to promote the efficiency, integrity, and resiliency of the markets. We do so with an eye toward investors and issuers alike, to ensure the markets work for them and not the other way around.

As we work to advance this agenda, we greatly benefit from public input regarding the economics and the policies themselves.

I thank the staff and my fellow Commissioners for their dedication to the SEC’s mission and work to advance these rules.