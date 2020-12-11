Director Avakian is among the most talented and hard-working lawyers I have had the pleasure of working with during my career. She brought to her role extensive legal experience, a spirit of dedication, unwavering persistence, unremitting candor, and congenial practicality. I benefitted from all of these qualities in countless consultations with her throughout my tenure. The Commission and investors have been lucky to have her fighting on their behalf. As she always says, the Commission and its mission are in good hands going forward, due to the work of her excellent staff. Her exceptional leadership has left our Enforcement Division in a continued position of strength.
Statement On The Departure Of Director Stephanie Avakian By SEC Commissioner Elad L. Roisman
Date 11/12/2020