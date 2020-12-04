Statement On The Departure Of Bill Hinman: SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner Elad L. Roisman, Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, Dec. 4, 2020

On his last day with the Commission, we would like to thank Bill Hinman for the thoughtful, measured, and sure-handed leadership he has provided to Corp Fin over the nearly four years he has been at its helm. During his time here, he has overseen an astounding number and variety of updates to our corporate disclosure regime. We will miss his deep experience and expertise at the Commission and his desire to improve our markets for investors. The U.S. securities markets, the American people, and all of us who had the pleasure of working with him have benefitted from his time at the SEC.