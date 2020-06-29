I commend the Department of Labor for their efforts to clarify and align the standards of conduct that investment professionals must follow in providing advice to Main Street investors. The proposed exemption announced today reflects in part the Commission’s constructive and ongoing engagement with the Department. I look forward to continuing our work with the Department so that collectively we can enhance investor choice and increase investor protections.
Statement On The Department Of Labor’s Investment Advice Proposal, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, June 29, 2020
