Statement On Staff Bulletin On Account Recommendations To Retail Investors, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, March 30, 2022

Today, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission released a Staff Bulletin related to the obligations of broker-dealers and investment advisers when making account recommendations to retail investors. In particular, the Bulletin highlights broker-dealers’ obligations under Regulation Best Interest and investment advisers’ obligations under the Investment Advisers Act fiduciary standard to act in retail investors’ best interest and not to place their own interests ahead of the investor’s interests.
Every day, retail investors across the nation turn to our securities markets to plan for their retirements, save for education, or prepare for bumps along the way. Many rely on broker-dealers and investment advisers to help them choose the investments, strategies, and accounts to meet their goals. It is important that investors can trust that the advice or recommendations they receive are designed to serve their best interests.
