We congratulate Hester and Caroline on their Senate confirmations. On behalf of our 4,500 dedicated colleagues, we applaud their long standing commitment to investors and look forward to their continued work to advance the SEC's vital mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation.
Statement On Senate Confirmations Of Hester M. Peirce And Caroline A. Crenshaw: SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, SEC Commissioner Elad L. Roisman, SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee
Date 07/08/2020