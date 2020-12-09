Statement On Market Data Infrastructure, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, Dec. 9, 2020

For many decades, America’s stock exchanges were centralized, physical floors where traders gathered to buy and sell securities. Based on the model established by the New York Stock Exchange – which famously was formed by the mutual agreement of 24 traders in 1792[1] – they operated as member-owned, not-for-profit entities.[2] That was true when the exchanges were first granted status as self-regulatory organizations in 1934,[3] and remained so when Congress amended the Exchange Act in 1975 to establish the National Market System.[4]
Today’s stock exchanges bear little resemblance to those early days. Our equity markets have become almost exclusively electronic, and the exchanges have undergone major structural changes. Stocks now trade in microseconds across 16 exchanges,[5] generally with little human intervention. And, since the early 2000s, the exchanges have operated as for-profit businesses.[6]
While the exchanges have changed dramatically, the core of our approach to exchange regulation has not. Our regulatory framework is still based on the model of a non-profit trading floor. That framework did not contemplate for-profit exchanges, and as a result does not adequately address the reality that today, an exchange’s incentives to maximize its own profits are often in direct tension with its regulatory obligations. It is this tension - these conflicts - that has led to a broken and inequitable system of market data distribution. Today’s rule is a step toward fixing the regulatory mismatch that now exists.[7]
* * * *
Market participants need access to accurate, timely market data – the trades, prices, liquidity, and other information about what’s happening in the securities markets.[8] Our system is, in fact, premised on the notion that this data is broadly accessible to all participants. But the evidence suggests the current framework has created a two-tiered market:[9] one for those participants who can afford to pay ever-increasing prices for faster and better quality market data, and another for those who cannot.
Currently, the exchanges are responsible for administering the distribution of this market data to the general public. They do this through data feeds known as the Securities Information Processors (or “public data feeds”). These feeds consolidate data reported by all the exchanges and relay it to market participants who eventually use it when buying or selling stock for themselves or the investors they serve. This step of consolidating data from all the exchanges before distribution to participants takes time.
Meanwhile, these same exchanges sell their data directly to market participants through proprietary data (or “prop data”) feeds – generating significant revenue for the exchange.[10] In most cases, this feed provides a faster and deeper picture of that exchange’s market. And to get a complete picture of the markets, firms need to subscribe to multiple feeds.[11] This is a must for those who can afford it.[12]
This creates a conflict. The exchanges stand to gain from any gap in speed and content that forces market participants to pay for the expensive prop data feeds in order to stay competitive. It should surprise no one that this conflict of interest has resulted in public feeds that cannot compete on the same level as the prop data feeds.
This model serves very few investors well. Market participants who are unable to afford the prop data feeds must rely on a slower and less comprehensive picture of the market, while trading against participants with access to faster and more robust data. That seriously limits their ability to achieve the best possible trading outcomes for the investors who rely on them. Meanwhile, the cost of doing business continues to increase for larger and more sophisticated market participants, who must purchase expensive prop data feeds from numerous exchanges to compete effectively. In the end, the current system is heavily tilted toward the exchanges, who can sell their prop data feeds at increasingly high prices without any meaningful competition from the public feeds or otherwise.[13] The investing public pays the price, though they may never even know it.[14]
I believe today’s rule, by improving both the speed and the content of the public data feeds, is a step toward remedying this conflict. First, participants relying on the public data feeds can have access to crucial market information that, until now, had largely been available only to those who subscribe to high-priced prop data feeds. Second, introducing competition into the market for the consolidation and distribution of the public data feeds has the potential to meaningfully improve the speed, quality, and affordability of the data in those feeds.
While I do believe this rulemaking is a positive first step, it is not a panacea. It is imperative that we carefully monitor the effects of the rule to ensure that it is benefitting investors, and to identify the areas where we need to continue to modernize. For example, using the information the consolidators will be required to report under today’s rule, we should assess quality and consider whether we need to implement minimum data standards for the public feeds.[15] Additionally, we should closely watch how market participants use the proprietary and public feeds for their own trading and for their customers, to ensure that investors are being treated fairly.[16]
* * * *
This rulemaking[17] represents a long overdue acknowledgement of the problems in our market structure that have resulted from the exchanges’ conflicts of interest and the lack of competition with respect to the sale of market data. This is a step forward in addressing the inherent conflicts, but it is only the first of many needed steps, and the Commission must continue to work to address other problems in our equity market structure.[18]
Still, today’s rulemaking is an impressive accomplishment. It is the result of years of study and consideration by the SEC staff. I’m particularly appreciative of the incredible effort by Director Redfearn, whose passion for improving the structure of our markets is invaluable to the Commission. And as always, I’m grateful for the knowledge and dedication of the staff, especially in the Division of Trading and Markets, the Office of the General Counsel, and the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. This rulemaking reflects what I believe is a broad consensus that we need to do more to address the conflicts of interest and misaligned incentives that characterize the exchanges’ role in supplying vital data to our national market system. I therefore support today’s rule, and I am optimistic that we will be able to build on this momentum and tackle more of the inequities investors face today.
