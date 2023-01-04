Statement On Fall 2022 Regulatory Flexibility Agenda, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Jan. 4, 2023

Today, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs released the Fall 2022 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, which includes contributions related to the Securities and Exchange Commission and short- and long-term regulatory actions that administrative agencies plan to take.

I support this agenda as it reflects the need to modernize our ruleset, moving deliberately to update our rules in light of ever-changing technologies and business models in the securities markets. Our ability to meet our mission depends on having an up-to-date rulebook—consistent with our mandate from Congress, guided by economic analysis, and shaped by public input.

The SEC’s regulatory actions on this unified agenda would help make our markets more efficient, resilient, and fair, including through rulemaking items we have been directed by Congress to implement. Taken together, the items on this agenda would advance our three-part mission: to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation.

I thank our excellent staff for their thoughtful recommendations and dedicated work to update our rules. I encourage those interested to submit comments on our rulemaking items to help improve the rules governing our $100 trillion capital markets.