Statement On Director Dalia Blass Departing From The Division Of Investment Management, SEC Commissioner Elad L. Roisman

Dalia Blass has led the Division of Investment Management in updating many of the most important and far-reaching SEC regulations affecting investment advisers and investment companies today. She and her team have also engaged in market monitoring, as well as industry and investor outreach efforts, on an unprecedented scale. Director Blass’s commitment to investors is unparalleled, as is her dedication to this agency and her team in the Division of Investment Management. I am incredibly grateful for all she has accomplished during her tenure here and the legacy she leaves with us in the Division of Investment Management.