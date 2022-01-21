Statement On Departure Of SEC Commissioner Elad L. Roisman: Chair Gary Gensler, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, Jan. 21, 2022

We want to thank Elad Roisman for his service on the Commission. It has been a pleasure to work with such a humble, thoughtful, and dedicated public servant.
Commissioner Roisman provided steadfast leadership of the agency as Acting Chairman during the last change in administration. Since the beginning of his tenure in September 2018, Commissioner Roisman has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to this agency’s mission. The fruits of his labor can be found in many Commission actions, including regulatory efforts to improve the proxy voting process advanced under his leadership, initiatives to protect elder investors, and rules to modernize public company disclosures and expand investment opportunities for retail investors. Commissioner Roisman also provided invaluable insights on a variety of issues relating to equity market structure and modernization of the U.S. Treasury market.
We will miss his perspective, expertise, and professionalism on the Commission. To borrow a term that he often uses to describe his approach to this job: it has been a privilege to serve with Commissioner Roisman. We wish him and his family the best.