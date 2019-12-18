Statement On Adoption Of And Changes To Security-Based Swap Rules By SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee

Today represents a milestone in the Commission fulfilling its responsibilities under Dodd Frank. With the adoption of today’s cross-border rules and guidance, our security-based swap regulatory framework begins to take effect. The clock begins running on the requirement for security-based swap dealers to register with the Commission. I want to congratulate the staff and the Chairman for finally getting us to this point.[1] It is long overdue.
I will start by addressing briefly the Risk Mitigation Rules, which I am happy to support. These final rules adopt common sense risk mitigation techniques for some of the significant operational and counterparty risks that arise in the course of trading activity.
We learned in the financial crisis that the complex and opaque nature of certain derivatives and trading relationships can make it difficult to identify and contain significant risks before they spread beyond the relevant counterparties.[2] Disagreements over the value of derivatives positions can complicate risk management and the ability of regulators to quickly identify areas of risk in the market. Today’s measures will help ensure that the largest participants in the security-based swap market will identify and address issues like valuation and other material elements of their trading relationships on an on-going basis, rather than only in times of crisis or disruption.
The rules will bring renewed attention to the need for the largest market participants to mitigate the risks that their trading activity presents—both to themselves and the broader market. I’m happy to support the recommendation.
Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for the cross-border package. The changes in that release significantly undercut the very Title VII framework they place into effect.
Bringing oversight to this market has been no small task. Many of the current business structures and practices for security-based swap dealers developed during the period prior to 2008 when derivatives were largely unregulated—both domestically and globally.[3] The theory at the time was that the sophisticated players active in these markets transacted only with other sophisticated players, and many policymakers believed that they could adequately manage the relevant counterparty credit risks.[4]
They could not. Derivatives such as credit default swaps and synthetic CDOs greatly magnified the losses caused by the collapse of the housing market. Those devastating losses started on Wall Street causing global credit markets to seize up, which then delivered that devastation directly to Main Street. People lost their homes, their jobs, and their futures. The Title VII regime under Dodd-Frank was intended to prevent this from happening again and to bring derivatives markets under more meaningful regulation.[5]
These markets are global and interconnected, and our regulation must account for this. As the Commission noted in 2016, the large volume of cross border activity in security-based swaps presents serious risks not only to those involved in the transactions, but also to U.S. markets more broadly.[6] Unfortunately, today we dial back the cross-border regulations we adopted in 2016 before they even take effect.
The 2016 rule addressed, among other things, when a foreign entity conducting security-based swap dealing activity in the United States must register with the Commission as a security-based swap dealer. After two proposed rules[7] and extensive public comment, the Commission adopted the 2016 rule on a unanimous, bipartisan basis. One Commissioner called it, “[A] great example of consensus based rulemaking.”[8]
Specifically, the 2016 rules established limits on the amount of security-based swap dealing activity in which a foreign entity could engage using U.S. employees without first registering with the Commission. Under the rules adopted in 2016, the consensus was $8 billion for credit default swaps and $400 million for other security-based swaps.[9] Under today’s final rules, the majority opts instead to allow foreign entities to engage in almost unlimited security-based swap dealing activity using U.S. personnel.[10] Why does this matter? Because, as we noted in 2016, the consequences of problems that may arise can easily flow straight back to U.S. markets and investors. U.S. firms will be loath to permit the reputational harm that could arise from problems at an affiliate and will likely step in to support a foreign affiliate that gets into financial trouble.
At the time of initial adoption in 2016, the Commission considered and explained its decisions on many of the very issues touched on by today’s final rules and guidance.[11] And yet, the Commission has determined to reverse those decisions before we have evidence or market experience of any kind to evaluate their effect.
The argument for this is that if this advance relief is not provided, dealers might need to restructure their operations or move certain operations outside of the United States.[12] On the record before us, this is conjecture. More importantly, we have already implemented a substituted compliance framework that could alleviate any such issues.[13] This framework would allow foreign security-based swap dealers to comply with Commission requirements by demonstrating compliance with the rules of their local jurisdiction.
Finally, and very importantly, I cannot understand why we would further weaken the bad actor disqualification under Rule 194. We have already tied our own hands in this area by—unlike other disqualifications under the securities laws—deeming businesses that violate the law automatically exempt from our bar. Now we propose to weaken the provisions against individuals.[14] Bad actor provisions provide an eminently sensible approach to protecting markets given what we know about the damage that recidivists do. These provisions protect businesses and people who play by the rules from those who do not. They are a powerful tool for achieving compliance with the law that should be used with care and precision on a case-by-case basis, not constrained and blunted in advance of misconduct.
Today’s rule takes a broad approach in rolling back a number of the requirements and protections applicable to security-based swap dealers. In doing so, it both undermines and complicates the Commission’s oversight of security-based swap dealing activity occurring within our borders.
I cannot support adopting today’s cross-border package.
