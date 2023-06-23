Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson: Stop Digital Assets And Forex Ponzi Schemes

Today, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC or Commission) filed a Complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against William Koo Ichioka, charging him with soliciting tens of millions of dollars from more than 100 individuals and entities to trade digital asset commodities. Ichioka promised to use customers’ assets to enter into retail foreign currency transactions (forex) through a commodity interest pool operating under the name “Ichioka Ventures.” Consistent with investment frauds referred to as Ponzi schemes, Ichioka misappropriated more than $21 million of participant funds and used newly entering customers’ funds to create the illusion of profits for existing customers while contemporaneously appropriating customer funds for personal expenses.[1]

Ichioka represented that prospective participants could earn 10% returns every 30 business days based on his trading strategies. According to Ichioka, the advertised returns were consistent with his track record. Marketing materials on Ichioka’s website signaled that he was a “self-made investor” and a “savant” who had already earned millions of dollars.

Notwithstanding his representations, Ichioka’s limited trading resulted in sustained losses—rather than the advertised and promised returns. Ichioka appears to have commingled participant funds with his own funds and misappropriated some of them for his own personal use, including to purchase luxury items, such as watches, jewelry, and vehicles. To conceal losses, Ichioka falsified financial documents to inflate the amount of assets in the pool accounts and also provided false statements of account to participants. In addition, to support the illusory profits reflected in these false statements, Ichioka at times paid participants principal or purported gains using funds from other participants.

Another Example of a Ponzi Scheme

Despite the high-tech gloss, Ichioka here is accused of engaging in garden-variety fraud and running an old-school Ponzi scheme. This case represents yet another in a recent line of similar cases.[2] As I have previously noted,

This age-old sleight of hand gained its contemporary moniker “Ponzi scheme” from the 1920’s financial fraud perpetuated by Charles Ponzi.[3] For proof of the enduring and pernicious legacy of fraudsters such as Ponzi and his predecessors, recall the revelation of Bernie Madoff’s $50 billion Ponzi scheme.[4] Prosecutors continue to work today—a decade after Madoff confessed that his investment advisory fund was “all just one big lie” —to compensate victims.[5]

Investor education and enforcement actions are critical to our efforts to prevent fraudsters from bilking hard-working investors.[6] Accordingly, I strongly encourage all members of the public to stay informed about the potential scams and abuses in digital assets markets by visiting our investor advisory page.[7] Fraudsters offering guaranteed, or unusually high, returns—or both—should in particular prompt scrutiny and additional diligence before transferring any funds.

I recognize the efforts of the CFTC’s Division of Enforcement, including, specifically, Susan B. Padove, Joseph Patrick, David A. Terrell, Scott R. Williamson, and Robert T. Howell. I also want to recognize the work of our colleagues at the DOJ and the SEC, each of which is bringing its own parallel action against Ichioka today.

