Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Dawn D. Stump

Earlier this year, I informed Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House that I will not be seeking another five-year appointment at the upcoming conclusion of my current term. As the President and the United States Senate consider the nomination of others to fill the position, I intend to continue working alongside Acting Chairman Behnam to carry out the important work of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
It is the honor of my career to count myself among those who serve as Commissioners at the CFTC – those whom I have had the privilege to work alongside, those who came before me, and those who will lead the agency in the future. I am humbled to have been tasked with such responsibility.
Like the markets we oversee, the composition of the Commission is, by design, constantly evolving to gain the benefit of fresh perspectives. I am excited to see how those who will next fill the Commission carry forward the charge in their own unique ways while building upon the strong foundation built by many.
